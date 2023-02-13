John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home.
The family will celebrate John’s life privately.
John was born on September 17, 1956, in White Plains, New York, to the late Samuel and Irene Hodges. At a young age their family moved to Morehead City where he grew up and graduated from West Carteret High School with the Class of 1974. He attended N.C. State before deciding to move to Texas and spend several years working on oil rigs. John returned to Carteret County to help care for aging parents. He bought a sailboat to use for time on the water. John had a voracious interest in genealogy and was an avid reader. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his neighbors or anyone in need and was a sincere and loving uncle to his nieces.
He is survived by his sister, Cathy H. Gainey and companion George Lott of Morehead City; nieces, Kristin G. Ferree and husband David of Morehead City, Ashley G. Brothers and husband Ty of Morehead City, Brooke G. Narron and husband Chris of Alpharetta, GA; and great nieces and nephews, Carter Ferree, Caroline Ferree, Westin Narron, and Charlotte Narron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret Literacy Council, 4907 Bridges Street, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.