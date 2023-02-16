Lee Charles Reels, 73, of Rocky Mount, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at Nash General Hospital.
There will be a funeral service at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Reels Chapel AME Zion Church (296 Silver Dollar Road, Beaufort, North Carolina), with interment to follow. Prior to the service, family and friends will be welcomed at the church one hour before the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Reverend Gerald O. Godette and eulogized by Apostle Dr. Lewis Fisher, Jr.
