Earl Davis Taylor, 79, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Earl was born on April 29, 1942, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Early and Rosa Taylor. He loved the Lord and enjoyed his church family at Salter Path United Methodist Church. The old hymns sung by Jimmy Swaggart were great inspirations in his life.
Earl’s dedication and commitment was proven with his 45-year career with TD Eure Marine Construction. Being close to the shore was perfect for Earl as he always enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. Golfing was another activity Earl enjoyed, being on the course and spending time with friends was a great combination.
More than anything, Earl’s love for his family was first and foremost. Being a grandpa was a special joy for him, his love for his granddaughter and great granddaughter was outstanding, along with his great nieces and nephews who he enjoyed spending time with.
He is survived by his daughter, Melodie Taylor and Alan Hilbert, Jr. of Broad Creek; sister, Anna Finch of Holly Springs, NC; brother, Rocky Taylor of Gales Creek; granddaughter, Andrea Traxler and companion Gray Weeks of Atlantic Beach; great-grandchild, Paityn Traxler; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and fur baby, Hatty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Smith Taylor on April 5, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
