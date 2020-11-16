Leigh Ann Hegarty, 59, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport after a courageous battle with cancer.
Her memorial service will be private and held at a later date.
She was born Feb. 27, 1961, in New Milford, Conn.
Leigh Ann loved her children, grandchildren and family with all her heart. She was a communicant of Grace Church in Swansboro and a faithful servant of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, who she praised with her whole being throughout her entire life. She humbly served for countless years as a church school leader in various churches within her community. She very much looked forward to the day she would praise the Lord face-to-face for all of eternity. Leigh had a real love of the ocean, and she made her family’s home close by. She was blessed with a true gift of hospitality and would host, beaming with enthusiasm, all friends and family who came to gather and visit with her. She was also an extremely talented artist, volunteering to paint backdrops for her sons’ high school plays and loved decorating within her home.
Leigh Ann is survived by her loving sons, Brendan and wife Kelly Hegarty of Roanoke, Va., Jordan Hegarty of Auburn, Maine, and Stephen Hegarty of Cape Carteret; four beautiful grandchildren, Noralyn, Moira, Cornelius and Saoirse; parents, Constance and Bernard Brunese of New Bern and Janet Scribner of Danbury, Conn.; brother, David and wife Pam Scribner of Brookfield, Conn.; sisters, Robin Marquis of Alpharetta, Ga., Gay and husband Michael O’Hanlon of Milton, Mass., and Tracey and husband Robert Colonair of Watertown, Conn.; stepbrothers, Roger and wife Barbara Malumphy and David and wife Patricia Malumphy; stepsister, Karen Malumphy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father, Arthur Scribner, as well as her grandparents, Austin and Constance Peck, Dorothy and Strong Stanley Scribner, Emile and Evalene Brunese and Albert and Marion Kaiser.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Church in Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, Leigh Ann has requested memorial contributions be made to Grace Church, 807 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584. Leigh Ann and her family are grateful for the outpouring of support she received from friends, members of her church family and the 3HC hospice community.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
