Angela Andrews Nelson, 53, of New Bern, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, peacefully at home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Garber United Methodist Church.
Angie grew up and currently resided in New Bern and also previously lived in Beaufort, NC.
Angie was a devoted mother who loved her children deeply and unconditionally. She wore many hats over the years from basketball coach, horseshow Mom, Sunday school teacher to the greatest cheerleader of all the children.
Her favorite past times were laying in the sun with the sand between her toes and loving on her much beloved dogs. She was always grateful for all of the Lord’s blessings and kept her Faith in Him regardless of the challenges life presented.
She was a friend to everyone she met and was generous with her time to help others. She loved to cook for her family and friends and even those she didn’t know that needed a little extra help.
Her favorite saying was “Find the good in all things!” and she truly lived by that motto. Angie embraced life with a huge smile and laughter that will never be forgotten by all those who loved her.
She is survived by her children, Kendall and Jack Nelson; her mother, Barbara Andrews; two sisters, Christy and Jennifer Andrews; nieces, Sophia, Lela, and Ella Byrd; and a great nephew, Sebastian Arkin. She is also survived by her aunts and uncle, Bonnie and Dan Hancock and Patricia Hancock.
Angie is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society P. O. Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com
