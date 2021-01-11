Anna Marie Shifflett, 61, Newport, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Robbie Strickland. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Anna’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Born May 9, 1959, in Elkins, W.Va., she graduated with the class of 1978 from Elkins High School. She worked at Morehead City Walmart for 17 years in the fabric department.
Anna was a loving and devoted mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as a grandmother, “mom mom” and being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her other loves were cooking and sewing, especially making doll clothes for her granddaughter and niece, as well as elaborate Halloween costumes.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Murray; grandson, Nathanial Taitague; granddaughters, Arianna Taitague and Jaidyn Murray; brothers, Dale Swecker, Bill Swecker and wife Pamela, Perry Swecker and wife Dawn, Kevin Swecker and wife Kathy and Patty Rippeth and husband Mark; and several nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Leonard and Ida Ruth Swecker.
The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.