Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Drew was born on July 23, 1997, in Vista, California, the son of David and Sally Walczak. Working with boats was a perfect fit for Drew’s love of the outdoors and being on the water. To say he was an avid sports fan would be an understatement, all Chicago teams of course being at the top of his list. Whether it was baseball, hockey, football, you name it he was all in.
Drew was a loving son who will be greatly missed by his father, David S. Walczak of Newport; and his furry dogs, Max, Lola, and Bella.
Drew was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Painter Walczak, who passed away in January of last year.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to UNC Chapel Hill Transplant Clinic, 101 Manning Dr., 4th Floor, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
