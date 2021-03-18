Rodney Earl Martin, 72, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
There will be no services per his request; however, a celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Rod was born Sept. 29, 1948, in Miami, Fla., and graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor of science degree in biology. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a nuclear, biological and chemical warfare specialist before his nearly 50-year career in the Burger King franchise system.
Rod was integral in the formation and operation of numerous professional organizations. He served as the founding president of the Carolina Franchisee Association, and past president of the New South Coalition, two former regional associations of Burger King franchise owners across the Southeast. He led in the founding of Burger King Franchisee Self Insurance programs and was past director, member services committee chairman and executive board member of the National Franchisee Association.
Beyond his professional life, Rod tirelessly served his community and state for decades. He was the currently serving chairman of the N.C. Community Foundation, founding president of the Onslow Caring Communities Foundation, past director and treasurer of the Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation, past director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Eastern North Carolina and contributing advisor and mentor to numerous other leaders and philanthropic ventures.
Rod loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling and anything to do with nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed life to the fullest, always tried to see the best in everyone and everything and was always willing to lend an ear and a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patti; sons, Paul and Chris; daughter-in-law, Genna, sister-in-law, Debbie, and niece, Charlotte. He is also survived by siblings, Brady Chandler, George Chandler III and wife Karen, Hank Chandler and wife Boneta, Tony Chandler and wife Alice, Debbie Furr and Suzi Pulliam; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Webster Martin and Ora Oren Martin; sister, Nancy Martin; and “twin,” Libby Messimer.
The family would like to recognize the tremendous effort and care provided by close friend and nurse Linda Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the N.C. Community Foundation or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
Arrangements are by Coastal Cremations and Funeral Service.
(Paid obituary)
