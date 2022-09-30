Dorothy Taylor Johnson, 91, of Beaufort, NC, passed peacefully at home, Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Dorothy grew up on a farm learning the value of hard work and family. After marrying she moved to Beaufort in her early twenties. Her love for her family was central in her life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Over the past few years, she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was active for many years in Ann Street United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.
Dorothy received an Associate's Degree from Women's College, now known as UNC Greensboro. She worked at Duke University Marine Laboratory in administration of the Oceanographic Department. She oversaw operations of RV Eastward and RV Cape Hatteras for 25 years
A celebration of her life service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Ann Street United Methodist Church, Beaufort, N.C. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Dorothy is survived by her children Dr. David Johnson (Beverly) of Beaufort, Karen J. Stancil (Steve) of Wilson, Craig Johnson (Frances) of Rocky Mount. Grandchildren: Jonathan Stancil (Ashley). Stephanie S. May (Cameron), Brian Johnson (Kelly), Christine J. Hill (Bryan), Sarah Johnson and Heather Huddle (Brian. Great-Grandchildren: Allie Johnson, Taylor Reese Johnson, Amelia Huddle, Aurora huddle, Henry Stancil, Jacob Stancil, and Brayden May, and a brother, Dr. Gerald Taylor of Winston-Salem.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Johnson of 63 years, and her parents, Thomas Elmo Taylor and Bessie Sabiston Taylor.
Donations can be made to the Dorothy Taylor Johnson Memorial Fund for the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery beautification. Please mail to Helen Taylor, 605 Litchfield Rd., Havelock, NC 28532
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
