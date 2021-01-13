Shelvie “Cindy” Kimrey, 64, of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham following a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will have a private memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Taylor Mills. The family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Cindy was born Feb. 5, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Paul and Shelvie Billingsley. She was a U.S. Navy contractor working as a logistic specialist at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, as well as the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Cindy loved the Lord and lived her life as an example to others, she was a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church and attended Ann Street United Methodist Church.
Her “Happy Place” was at their farm in Cluster Springs, Va., where she and her family spent many pleasant days. Cindy was an amazing cook, and it brought her great joy to have her family around the table enjoying a good meal. She was very talented with cross stitching and always found that to be a relaxing activity. Spending time with her family was the highlight of her life. Her grandkids, who affectionately called her “Ema,” were the twinkle of her eye.
She is survived by her husband, Wally Kimrey Jr. of the home; daughter, Megan Kimrey Frazer and husband Bryan of Beaufort; sons, Justin Wallace Kimrey of Benson and Christopher Graham Kimrey of Morehead City; sister, Melinda Roberts and husband Mark of Gastonia; brother, Paul Billingsley Jr. of Florida; grandchildren, Clowey Faith Goodwin, Chase Forest Goodwin, Coughlin Lucinda Frazer and Camille Elizabeth Frazer; and nephew, Ricky Godfrey.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Cindy Kimrey may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
