Diane S. Winberry, 68, of Mill Creek, passed gently from this life Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Her memorial service is at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Mt. Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church in Mill Creek.
Diane, or “Suge” as she was called by her husband, Ira, loved God. He was not second to anything nor anyone in her life. Her service to the Lord spoke volumes.
Diane was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church. She played the organ, as well as the piano, in the church. Diane was a leader of the ladies’ auxiliary, Sunday school treasurer and led ladies’ bible study group. She enjoyed studying the Bible. Diane was a compassionate and loving Christian woman. She enjoyed giving to others right up to departing here.
Diane was a faithful and devoted wife. She was a strong, adoring mother and “Granna.”
She is survived by her faithful, loving husband, Ira; and her two sons, Jay and wife Beth and Paul and wife Audrey; as well as her grandchildren, Sierra, Noah, Jordyn and Justin. She is also survived by her brother, L.W. Brinson and his family; and her sister, Sandra Smiley and her family.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Ira Lee Winberry Jr.; as well as her parents and grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
