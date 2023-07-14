Jack “Jackie” Shafer, Sr., 64, of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home.
Jackie was born on April 11, 1959, in the Bogue Community to the late Robert and Patricia Shafer. He was a beloved outdoorsman, avid hunter, and passionate angler. He embraced life to the fullest, finding solace and joy in the great outdoors. He had a profound passion for music that resonated deep within his soul. Whether he was gracefully coaxing the sweetest notes from the fiddle or strumming the steel guitar with impeccable skill, his talent was a gift that inspired all who had the privilege to listen.
Jack was a devoted volunteer firefighter with the Stella and Western Carteret EMS and served as the assistant chief of the Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department. He was a skilled carpenter, talented woodworker, artist, and, above all, a loving family person. We reflect on the remarkable journey of a compassionate soul who dedicated 15 years of selfless service to his community and instilled unwavering values in his children. He strived to be a loving parent and a guiding presence in the lives of his children. The family was at the core of his being, and he dedicated himself to creating a loving, nurturing environment for those he held dear.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Charles Adams, of Puyallup, WA, and Jack Shafer, Jr and wife Danielle Lynn Shafer, of Havelock; daughter, Kristin Latorella and husband Daniel, of Beaufort; sisters, Marilyn Lee, of Fort Myers, FL, and Anjanette Fulcher and husband Christopher Fulcher, of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Alex Turnage, Jaxson Latorella, Logan Shafer, Josephine Shafer; nieces, Katelyn Fulcher, Brooklyn Fulcher; nephews, Robbie Lee and Davey Lee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Shafer, and granddaughter, Emily Shafer.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
