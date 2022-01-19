Sherwood "Buck" Lewis Jr., Otway
Sherwood “Buck” Allen Lewis Jr., 62, of Otway passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Duke University Hospital. Buck was the Chief Engineer for Vane Brothers of Baltimore, MD. Buck loved hunting, mud bogging and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dallas Smith, Beaufort
Dallas " Ham Man" Smith, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2022 at PruittHealth – Sea Level in Sea Level, North Carolina. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CHARLIE "TOM" THOMAS HOLLAND, Peletier
Charlie "Tom" Thomas Holland, 71, of Peletier, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CAROL "MIMI" WEBB, Newport
Carol “Mimi” Webb, 71, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home. Carol, or Mimi as she was known by most, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1950, to the late Martin and Anna Hysong. Being from the Pittsburgh area meant she was a true Steelers fan through and through and was always happy when her home team won.
CESHIA DAVEY, Wake Forest
Ceshia Davey’s life didn’t come to an end with her death. Ceshia passed away on January 19, 2022, at the age of 45 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
