Margaret Lovies Collins, 89, of Pink Hill, formerly of Beaufort, died at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. She departed peacefully in her sleep while under hospice care in residence.
A private virtual memorial service is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, on the Purvis Chapel A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church Facebook page. Rev. Thomas Fryar is the pastor. For more information, email study@hpdseminars.com.
She was born on November 27,1931 at 7:30P.M. (Thanksgiving Day) in Beaufort, North Carolina. She attended and graduated from Queen Street High School. She battled with illnesses most of her adult life. But she still provided love and support for all her children within her means. She was blessed to see all her children graduate from high school and go on the have successful careers in the military and private industry. Also, she encouraged her children to strive to be the best they could be in whatever careers they chose. She was a member of Purvis Chapel A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church from her youth.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Almire Sharpe (Leroy); sister-in-law, Rosena; oldest son, Rev. Dr. Samuel Henderson and wife Mary Jane; daughter, Lieutenant Colonel Hazel Wright (Retired) and husband Sargent Major Willie Wright, (Retired); son, Jimmie Collins and wife Janie; grandchildren, Cornelius, Edward, Schnearia, Benjamin, Tiffany, Kwame, Shaw, Timmie, Elishba; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Glenn; brother, Charlie Henderson, Jr.; and daughters, Joanie Downing and Alvonnie Murrell.
Correspondence and condolences may be sent to: Dr. Samuel Henderson c/o Margaret Collins, 7411 Riggs Road, Suite 412, Hyattsville, Maryland 20783.
