Sharon Stimpson Wells, 74, was born in Morehead City June 22, 1947, and peacefully went to be with Jesus Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at First United Methodist Church at 900 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
She was like a second mother and at times called “Sarge” by her 4 younger siblings. Sharon fondly remembered her childhood time living with family in Charlotte after her father became sick. She loved twirling her baton as a majorette all through her time at Morehead City High School for 3 years then one year at West Carteret High School where she was in the first graduating class in 1965. She went to Peace College for two years and then East Carolina College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching and Home Economics. She taught 4th grade and 6th grade at Camp Glenn and taught both of her sisters how to sew on their mother’s old Singer Sewing Machine. She sewed her own clothes throughout school, for the Miss Morehead City Pageant, as well as her own wedding gown. She and James McSherry (Mac) Wells were introduced by friends at the Jolly Knave in Atlantic Beach. When Mac was sure she was the one - he proposed on Valentine's Day in 1978 and they married at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City on June 25th of the same year. They celebrate their anniversary each year, often visiting Charleston, S.C. each Valentine’s for the Southeastern Art and Wildlife Expo where they enjoy a wonderful celebratory dinner at FIG.
Sharon loved to bake desserts and her Christmas cream cheese braids were a labor of her love for her closest friends. Sharon’s love and home economics expertise made her a wonderful mother to Catherine Wells Olander and James McSherry Wells III. Each day she cooked the most amazing breakfasts, packed lunches, and dinners. She took care of their every need, sewing everything from matching outfits for them, to prom dresses and hunting gear. She substituted and volunteered in their schools to keep an eye out for them as well took them to sports and music practices.
She opened her own antique shop, Peddlers’ Antiques, and once her nest was empty, she opened Second to None Fine Consignments clothing shop for women. She absolutely loved helping her clients pick out the perfect outfits and accessories for their special occasions - making everyone feel beautiful. She loved jewelry, bright clothes, and riding with the top down in her convertible. Big hugs and kisses from her grandchildren were her favorite. She loved and dearly cared for each and every one of her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, James McSherry “Mac” Wells, Jr.; daughter, Catherine Wells Olander and son-in-law, Adam Donald Olander; son, James McSherry Wells, III and daughter-in-law, Lauren Noble Wells; and grandchildren, Molly MacLeod Olander, Warner Wells Olander, and James McSherry Wells, IV. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Stimpson Yeager and husband Ernie; and her brother, James Quincy Stimpson, Jr. In addition, she is survived by other relatives, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Pickett Alford, James Quincy Stimpson; and her stepfather, Benjamin Randal Alford; as well as her sister, Susan Stimpson Moran; brother, Benjamin Randal Alford, Jr.; and a miscarried child.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
