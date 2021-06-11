Andrew Joseph Münch, 88, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at home.
His funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Egbert Catholic Church. A private burial service will take place Tuesday at St. Joseph Cemetery in New Bern.
Andy was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Alfred and Rose Pugliese Münch. He graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, N.Y., in 1950 and Fordham University in 1954. Andy married the love of his life, Mary Jane Clarke, June 19, 1954. For most of his career, Andy was a Latin and Spanish teacher at Island Trees High School in Levittown, N.Y. After his retirement, Andy and Mary Jane retired to the coast in Pine Knoll Shores. He was a devoted member of St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City. Andy enjoyed sailing, fishing, camping, reading and history. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 67 years, Mary Jane Münch; six children, Mary Jane Sharp, Virginia Condzella and husband John, Andrew Muench and wife Beth, Joseph Münch and wife Denise, Carol Bennett and husband Gene and Cathy Harris and husband Wayne; brother, Richard Münch; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rose Münch; brother, Frederick Münch; and sister, Marian Salerno.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Andy's name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.