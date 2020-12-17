William H. Harden Jr., 96, of Newport, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Croatan Village Assisted Living and Memory Care in New Bern.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
William was born Dec. 22, 1923, in Oliver, Ga., to the late William and Lillian Harden and was the last surviving child of 10. It was with bravery and pride that he served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
As a hard working and diligent man, William was the owner of a grocery store in North Charleston, S.C., where he was a friendly face to those who knew him. He later worked for the federal government in a supervisory role. As an active member of his community, he was a past Master of Dorchester Masonic Lodge No. 369 in North Charleston. Both he and his wife, Myrtle, were members of the Dorchester Rainbow Girls No. 20 and the Eastern Star, Chapter No. 56 of North Charleston.
William loved the Lord and, in his younger years, he was an active member of First Baptist Church in North Charleston. Fishing was one of William’s favorite pastimes and living on the coast was always a bonus for him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Myrtle J. Harden of the home; daughter, Jean Reaves of Denver, Colo.; son, Billy Harden and wife Sherry of Newport; grandchildren, Hank Harden of Summerville, S.C., Raymond Reaves Jr. of Fredericksburg, Va., Kimberly Boudreau of Cox Creek, K.Y., Steven Reaves of Denver, Colo., and Jennifer Harden-Mapili of Richlands; and great-grandchildren, Faith Mapili, Hunter Harden, Hannah Harden, Joshua Reaves and Brixton Reaves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
