Frank Joseph Gray Sr., 88, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 6th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 5th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Frank was born on July 16, 1934, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Frank Gray and Elizabeth McClean. Committed to the causes he believed in, Frank served as a highway patrolman in Raleigh. During that time, he was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Durham. Later in life, Frank worked for Econ Developers as a commercial/residential contractor. Upon moving to the coast, Frank worshipped at St. Peters United Methodist Church where he was a member.
Frank enjoyed the outdoors and took advantage of every opportunity to go fishing, take trips on his Goldwing motorcycle or spend time camping with his family. They had many happy memories around the campfire, spending quality time together, sharing laughs, and appreciating the beautiful sites. Their earlier days included camping in tents and as the years progressed, they upgraded to a Class A camper, which they all appreciated.
Frank was a loving husband of 67 years and will be remembered by his family as the best father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother that anyone could ask for.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda “Maureen” Gray of the home; daughter, Linda G. Rice and husband Donald C. Rice Jr. of Morehead City; sons, Kenneth C. Gray of Newport and Frank Joseph “Joey” Gray Jr. and wife Deborah of Morehead City; brother, Kenneth McClean and companion Lysia Stonemetz of Jupiter, FL; grandchildren, Randolph C. Matthews, Troy Matthews, Jennifer Lapointe (Ryan), Sharon McCarthy (Paul), Kenneth C. Gray (Kristen), Christy Lewis (Jody) and Willis Rice (Mikal); great-grandchildren, Lily and Brynna Lapointe, Fisher and Baylee McCarthy, Landon and Cade Lewis, Savannah and Brynlee Gray, and Addison and Cohen Rice; and his furry little friend, his dog, Honey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Kipps; and brother, Robert M. Gray.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center, 810 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.