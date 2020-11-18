Larry Gene Apple Jr., 55, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service was Nov. 9 at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro, with Pastor Jim Jarman officiating. A burial followed at Seaside Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya Denise Apple of the home; one daughter, Brittany Renee Sokoloski and husband Justin of Jacksonville; one son, Willie Keith Apple of Emerald Isle; three grandchildren, Mason Sokoloski, Mackenzie Sokoloski and Isabella Apple; his mother, Breanda Gayle Ingalls Apple of Washington; and one brother, Keith Apple and his wife Tavia of Kinston.
Mr. Apple was preceded in death by his father, Larry Gene Apple Sr.; and one brother, Kelly Apple.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
