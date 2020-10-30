Jennifer Crupar, 36, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.
A gathering of family and friends is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City waterfront.
Jennifer was born May 29, 1984, in Plantation, Fla. She was successfully embarking on her second career as an insurance agent and was making great strides in her field. Her crazy sense of humor and quick wit were her trademarks. She could light up the room and always bring a smile to your face. She loved gardening, spending time in her yard and feeling rewarded by the beauty she created. If you knew Jennifer, you knew about her love of animals, especially dogs, including her five special fur babies.
She is survived by her loving partner, Tiffany Best of the home; mother, Cynthia Crupar of Florida; father, Edward Crupar of Panama; sister, Erica Crupar of Florida; brother, Ryan Crupar of Florida; maternal aunt, Denise McCray; paternal aunt, Devorah “Puppy” Crupar; cousins, Diana, Sabrina, Robbie and Alex; and nephews, Wyatt and Jaxon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of pet food be given to your local humane society or to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport. Monetary donations can also be made to P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.