Wendell Macon “Buddy” Hardesty, 61, of Harlowe, gained his wings and a healthy, whole body on July 3, 2023, when God called him home.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Harlowe United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating.
Buddy was born in Morehead City on August 4, 1961, and paralyzed at age 19, he lived a long life of 61 years.
Buddy was an avid hot wheels and comic book collector. He was also a passionate photographer.
Those loved ones who preceded him in death were his father and mother, Wendell and Wanda Hardesty of Harlowe, NC; his little brother, Albert, also of the home; his uncle, Norwood Hardesty, of Harlowe, NC, from whom Buddy got his middle name, “Macon”; two brothers-in-law, John Haskett and Donnie Poster; and his grandmother, Leotto Taylor Hardesty, of Harlowe, NC.
Those he left behind, here on earth, are his life partner of 8 years, Tammie Wells Schaaf of Beaufort, NC; two sisters, Bronna Lynn Poster of Tennessee, Cynthia Gayle Haskett of Newport, NC; one son, Joshua Albert Hardesty of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren: Michaela, Gabby, Jilly, and Caleb, all of Raleigh, NC; four nieces: Janet Haskett, of Newport, NC, Krysti Frensemeier, of Indiana, Angela Poster, of Tennessee, Jessica Loveday and husband Micah, also of Tennessee; three nephews: Daniel Haskett and wife Stormy, of Morehead City, NC; Shannon Faulkner and wife Amy, of Tennessee, Tony Poster and wife Heather, of Tennessee.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
