William Small, Havelock
William Small 76, of Havelock passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Theodore Hrywny, Morehead City
Theodore Hrywny, 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Robert "Bobby" Garner, Otway
Robert “Bobby” Sterling Garner, 67, of Otway, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangments are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Margaret Nolen, Beaufort
Margaret Anna Nolen, 85, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. There will be a visitation one hour prior. Margaret Anna Vann Nolen was born on February 2, 1936, to William and Gertie Mae Ellison Vann in Beaufort, NC.
