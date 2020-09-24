Tina Willis Gilchrist, 74, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Ann St. United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Taylor Mills. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Tina was born April 29, 1946, in Morehead City to the late Clinton and Pauline Willis. Tina always had a passion to help others and was able to use that gift extensively throughout her lifetime. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Wake Technical Community College, she went on to be a radiologic technologist at Wake County Memorial Hospital, where she was the chief of special procedures. She also worked at Mercy Hospital as a surgery X-ray technician and later worked part time at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care. Her skill afforded her the opportunity to work for the Fin Company in Kaiserslautern, Germany, which was a highlight in her career.
As a resident of the Beaufort community, she was a member of Ann St. United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching pre-school. She was a substitute teacher in the Carteret County Schools for five years and taught radiology at Carteret Community College. She enjoyed working at The Lady Shop on Front Street for a time, as well. She also enjoyed delivering Meals of Wheels to those in need. Most importantly, Tina cherished her family and was happiest when she was able to spend quality with each of them.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Doug Gilchrist; daughters, Mimi Nicole Guthrie and husband Benji of Morehead City and Jessica Dare Gilchrist Bellard and husband Jason of Beaufort; sons, Michael Hardy, Spencer MacNeil Gilchrist and wife Melissa and Sean Christopher Gilchrist, all of Beaufort; sister, Beverly Daniel of Morehead City; brother, Clinton Howard Willis Jr. and wife Pam of Marshallberg; and grandchildren, Greyson Gilchrist, Cohen Davis, Jillian Reid Bellard, Natalie Joy Guthrie, Jason Keith Bellard Jr., Blair Hardy and Regina Brynn Hardy.
The family will receive friends an hour priot to the service at the Eure Building at Ann St. United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
