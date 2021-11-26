William Marvin Mangum III (Billy), 78, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, with family by his side at Lower Cape Fear Life Care after a courageous battle with cancer.
A graveside burial service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Oleander Memorial Gardens located at 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, N.C.
Born on October 18, 1943 in Durham, NC, Billy was the only child of the late William Marvin Mangum, Jr. (Red) and Nell Kearney Mangum. He grew up in Jacksonville, NC where he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Nicholson Mangum, whom he was married to for 49 years before her passing in 2015.
Billy will forever be lovingly remembered by his children, Marvin Mangum (Liz Hamilton) of Dallas, Tx; Tracey Chesnutt (Warren) of Cedar Point, NC; and James Mangum of D’Iberville, MS. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Tripp Chesnutt, Claire Chesnutt, Kelly Mangum, Jack Hamilton and Kate Hamilton.
He was also pre-deceased in death by a grandson, George William Chesnutt.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent in his memory to: Lower Cape Fear Life Care 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Andrewsmortuary.com.
