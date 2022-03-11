ALYCIA WILLIS WAITE, Beaufort
Alycia Willis Waite, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home. Alycia was born on September 14, 1939, in Atlantic, North Carolina, to the late Roland and Eula Willis. Living on the coast, Alycia spent plenty of time on the water where she enjoyed clamming, fishing, and throwing the cast net. Always full of energy, Alycia was constantly on the go.
Steven H. Stephens Jr., 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home, following a brief yet heroic fight with cancer. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26th at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Connie Fulcher, Morehead City
Connie Lawrence Fulcher, 75, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home. The memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Peters United Methodist Church in Morehead City, the visitation will be prior from 12:30-1:00p.m. The interment will follow in Bayview Cemetery.
Kalani Gillikin
Kalani LaConn Mason Gillikin, 81 of Williston, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday March 14, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church. The Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the church with Rev. Paul Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lane Cemetery.
Kathy Jo Fulcher, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JONATHAN "KOLE" MCINNISSea Level
One boy's short journey home from what most would call the hunting trip of a lifetime was one of many for Kole. Sadly, this ended in a horrific tragedy and an enormous loss that has rocked our State and the Down East community to the core. Although we are heartbroken beyond measure, this journey was only one of many of an incredible multitude of journeys that Kole took in his short life. It is these that will have a lasting effect on us as we move forward. Jonathan...
STEPHANIE ANNE FULCHERSea Level
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Anne Fulcher on February 13, 2022, at the age of 42. She went to her heavenly home along with her precious son Kole, her soulmate Hunter, Pilot Teen, his son Jeffrey, and 3 boys she loved like her own Noah, Jake and Daily. Steph was born on February 4, 1980, to Mike and Anne Fulcher. The last of 3 children, she was the baby and brought so much joy to their lives. After getting her BSN RN from UNCW Stephanie started...
ALYCIA WILLIS WAITEBeaufort
Alycia Willis Waite, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home. Alycia was born on September 14, 1939, in Atlantic, North Carolina, to the late Roland and Eula Willis. Living on the coast, Alycia spent plenty of time on the water where she enjoyed clamming, fishing, and throwing the cast net. Always full of energy, Alycia was constantly on the go. She loved her family and took great pride and joy in caring for each of them. She is survived by her daughter, Jammie...
STEVEN H. STEPHENS JR.Beaufort
Steven H. Stephens Jr., 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home, following a brief yet heroic fight with cancer. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26th at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Steven was born on May 26, 1953, in Sarasota, Florida, to the late Steven and Rita Stephens. He moved to Raleigh, North Carolina when he was 14 and then to...
KATHY JO FULCHER, Morehead City
Kathy Jo Fulcher, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
HELEN CASH DUDLEY, Beaufort
Helen Cash Dudley, 81, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport. Helen was born on July 3, 1940, in Micaville, North Carolina, to the late Rev. H. H. Cash and Thelma Roberts Cash. She is survived by her son, David George of Charlotte, NC; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; special nephew, Bill and Linda Faucette; and other family and friends.
JOSEPH "JOE" DANIELS, Atlantic Beach
Joseph "Joe" Daniels, 58, of Atlantic Beach and formerly of Goldsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Joe was born on September 18, 1963, to the late Wilson and Mary Daniels. He was born in Lenoir County, North Carolina, then proceeded to reside in Wayne County where he was the owner and founder of Dependable Auto Touch-Up.
BARBARA VONBURGER
Barbara VonBurger, 59, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
SAMUEL J. GILBERT, Maysville
Samuel J. Gilbert, 90, of Maysville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, N.C.
MARGARET JUNE HAMMOND, Newport
Margaret June Hammond, 77, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
