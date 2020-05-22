Prentiss Gray Garner, 77, of Hubert, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel.
Prentiss was a very loving husband and father. He was a kind, gentle man who loved to make people laugh. He was a jokester to many of his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards with friends and loved to travel. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Newport.
He lived a simple life and loved it with all his heart.
Mr. Garner was survived by his wife of 57 years, Annie Marie Buck Garner of the home; daughter, Cathy Dawn Ritenour and her husband Scott of Locust Grove, Va.; son, Prentiss Gray Garner II of Hubert; sister, Joyce Sanderson of Morehead City; and his brother, Larry Garner and his wife Nancy of Harkers Island.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Veta Norman Garner; his sister, Joan Riggs; and brother, Percy Garner Jr.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro has been entrusted with Mr. Garner’s final arrangements. Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
