Alexsander Salter Day, 41, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27th, at Stacy Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Johnny Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
