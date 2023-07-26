Margaret Hopkins "Molly" Willis, 88, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort.
Margaret was a loving, giving and very family-oriented lady, who always put others’ needs before her own. She worked for the Beaufort Historical Association for forty years as a tour guide, a job which she thoroughly enjoyed. In her free time her hobbies were being with family, bird watching and loving on her dogs.
She is survived by her son, Mike Willis (Betty), daughter, Ivy Mitchell (Jack), son, Steve Willis (Annette), sister, Ann Carter, four grandchildren, Ashlie Cooley (John), Kimberly Leon (Eric), Matthew Mitchell, Amanda Colie (Nelson), four great grandchildren, Audrey, Ian and Avery Leon, and Anslee Colie. Additionally, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
