Sheila Joyce Carl, 69, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 19th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, March 20th at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Sheila was born on April 3, 1953, in the beautiful state of Georgia. She spent countless hours working on puzzle books. Sheila thoroughly enjoyed writing poems, it kept her mind sharp and let her be a creative thinker. She was a loving wife to her husband of many years, a dedicated aunt, and sister-in-law.
Those left to treasure her memory are several nieces and nephews; five sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Carl.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
