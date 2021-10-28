Norma Ann Cassevah, 93, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Swansboro, peacefully entered eternal life Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in the St. Mildred's Catholic Church, 653 Old Hammocks Road, Swansboro.
Norma is survived by her loving children, Linda Fitzsimmons of Virginia Beach Va., Gary R. (Vicki) Cassevah of Swansboro NC and Robert A. (Tammy) Cassevah of Pace Fl. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Arrangement are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
