Rickey Stroman, 63, of Morehead City, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Fassassi of Washington, D.C.; brother, Ronnie Stroman of Washington, D.C.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Stroman, Jean Stroman and Cecilia Stroman.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.