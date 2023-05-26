Kawika Antonio K. Cruz, 28, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at ECU Medical Center in Greenville.
Services for Kawika will be announced at a later date.
Kawika was born on September 6, 1994, in Greenville, North Carolina. Later moving closer to the coast, he grew up in Newport and graduated with the Class of 2012 from West Carteret High School. Kawika worked with Veneer Tech in Newport as a Shipping Supervisor.
Kawika had a genuine interest in others and had a special way of making you know you were loved. He enjoyed gaming, listening to audiobooks and was always ready for a competitive game of pool.
Those remaining to treasure his memory are his father, Melvin Mahiai of Newport; mother and step-father, Jerry Cruz and Christian Weygoldt of Beaufort; brothers, Keiki Mahiai Cruz of Newport, Kekoa Petrowski of Newport, and Alarik Weygoldt of Beaufort; step-brother, Lukas Weygoldt of Beaufort; step-sister, Jadranka Weygoldt of Boone; aunt, Georgette G. Cruz of Newport; uncle, Vincent Cruz (Rebecca Plante) of Carteret County; cousins, Christine Vierra-Cruz, Chasity Vierra-Cruz, Moses Vierra-Cruz, and Lionel Cruz-Reels; niece, Maliyah Mahiai Cruz; and nephew, Barron Mahiai Cruz.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
