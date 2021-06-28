Myrna Hedgecock DeShazo, 85, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Morehead City, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Advent-Health Hospice Inpatient Unit, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
There will be no service.
She was born on a family farm in Forsyth County July 15, 1935, to Schley Kermit and Zula Angel Hedgecock. At the age of 11, her family moved to Morehead City to live on the coast. She graduated from Morehead City High School in 1954. Myrna had a career with civil service as a supervisory computer assistant.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy “T.J.” McCarthy of Orlando, Fla., David McCarthy of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Phillip McCarthy of Las Vegas, Nev.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Jeraldine “Jerri” Brooks, preceded her in death.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.