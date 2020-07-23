Lillie Mae Bryan Haskett, 95, of Newport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She was born April 26, 1925, to the late Fred and Betty Bryan of Havelock. She attended Newport High School, where she met June, the love of her life. Their first date was the junior/senior prom in Atlantic Beach, where they danced to the music of the Count Basie Band and, by the way, were crowned king and queen of the prom. After graduation, June served in the U.S. Navy, and as newlyweds they lived in California before returning to Newport to establish a home and raise their family.
Lillie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. Her sweet nature, beautiful smile and fun-loving spirit endeared her to all who knew her.
She was a lifelong member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. She loved being a homemaker, as well as a substitute teacher at Newport School. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cecilia and Larry Harrelson; son, Dente Haskett; “adopted daughter,” Wendy Troup; one grandson, Brent Haskett; one granddaughter, Jenny Howard and husband Danny; and great-grandchildren, Emory, Elyn and Leo. She is also survived by two sisters, Irene Thompson and Alice Faye Martin; and one brother, Joe Bryan.
She was preceded in death by Junius Haskett, her loving husband of 71 years; and one grandson, Paul Erexson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty Bryan and Cecil and Ruby Pringle; as well as eight siblings, Fred Bryan Jr., Tiny Bryan, Dot O’Brien, George Bryan, Baker Bryan, Alton Bryan, Nonnie Bryan and Agnes Stuck.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
A special thank you is extended to the following for their loving compassionate care: Sierra Wainwright, Faye McCain, Pruitt Hospice nursing staff and Dr. Shelly Odom.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
