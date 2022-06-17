Betty Sue Fairchild, 77, of Hubert, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City. She was born October 12, 1944, in Dallas, TX a daughter of the late Alvin Leon and Josephine Henson McNeese.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12:30 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Betty loved birds and looking out over the water of the Crystal Coast but her greatest love was being with her family and friends.
She is survived by husband, Martin “Marty” Fairchild of the home; daughters, Jeannie Bell (Buddy) of Hubert and Brenda Hendricks (Ken) of Clay City, KY; son Ronnie Crittenden (Kim) of Swansboro; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Upchurch of Tyler, TX, Dona Brewington of Dallas, TX, OraLee Cochgran of Dallas, TX, and Billie McFarland of Dallas, TX; and brother, William McNeese of Bee Branch, AR.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Crittenden; brothers, Roy Tong, Thomas Tong, and Alvin L. McNeese, Jr.; and sisters, Rose Tong, Mary Gains, Doris Tong, Elva Davis, and Patsy Ellis.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
