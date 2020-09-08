Jack L. Quick, 82, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
His family will celebrate his life privately.
Jack proudly served for 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, which included tours of duty in Vietnam. He loved staying fit and, until just a few weeks ago, he was still working out three times a week, swimming and taking his dog on long walks.
Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley A. Quick of the home; son, Scott L. Quick and his wife Becky of Newport; daughters, Sonya Q. Riley and her husband Ronnie of Lenoir and Kerrie Phillips and her husband George of Cape Carteret; stepson, Ralph Gosnell of Newport; and stepdaughter, Laura Gosnell-Chambers and her husband Bill of Kinston; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Kola.
He was preceded in death by a son, Craig L. Quick.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.