James Farrell Styron, 89 of Davis, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home with family at his side.
His service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Davis, officiated by the Rev. Daniel Melton, the Rev. Jimmy Mercer and special friend Gerry Smith. Interment with military honors and Masonic Rites will follow at Oscar Davis Cemetery in Davis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
The eldest of four, James was born to Alice and Virgil Styron Aug. 2, 1931. James met the love of his life, Nadine, at Smyrna High School and they were married Oct. 21, 1950. Soon after, James served in the U.S. Navy for four years, and he and Nadine started a family with son Kenny arriving in 1952 and a daughter, Patty, in 1954.
After the Navy, James returned to Davis to start his more than 40-year career in the commercial fishing seafood industry. In his lifetime, he fished several vessels, including the Lorraine, Gulf Stream, Ken-Pat and Dickie Boy, from the waters of Virginia south to Key West before later focusing on seafood sales.
Beginning in Beaufort in the mid-1960s with his father Virgil, his business later migrated to Davis. James Styron Fish Co. was a thriving seafood venture with clients all over the country and was his second home for many years. He was easily distinguishable on the fish house dock with his towering frame, warm smile, distinct laugh and trademark pipe. He worked alongside his son-in-law, David, in business operations, and his son, Kenny, and brother, Dickie, and several grandchildren and nephews who regularly manned vessels in the harbor fleet. The “shad crew” trips employed many in the Davis community, and their sets were a welcomed sight for many years on Core Sound.
James was a Shriner and a member of Franklin Lodge for 48 years. He was a man of faith and a lifelong member of Davis First Baptist Church, loved his family and believed in hard work. He was instrumental in providing livelihoods for many, was exceptionally generous and a pillar of the Davis community.
He is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of more than 70 years, Nadine; his son, Kenny and wife Barbara of Davis; daughter, Patty Ivester and husband David of Davis; siblings, Elizabeth Salter Ritchey and Richard “Dickie” Styron and wife Bev, all of Davis, and Lorraine Alligood and husband Leton of Skidaway Island, Ga.; grandchildren, Mary Ann Styron and Carrie Ann Styron and husband Vincent, all of Portland, Ore., Patrick Ivester, Brent Ivester and wife Angela, Neil Styron and wife Delisa and Kiah Ivester, all of Davis, Teresa Styron Giddeons and husband Patrick of Willard, Alison Styron and companion Amy Morgan of Trent Woods and Heather Ivester of Beaufort; and great-grandchildren, Carter Lewis, Camden Ivester, Nathan, Naomi, Natalie and Nadine Giddeons, Ion Harmon, Lola Raymond, Lily Styron, Landon, Skylar and Diane Ivester and Murphy and Neilly Styron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Styron and Alice Williams Styron; and grandchildren, Tracy Tosto and James Ivester.
The family would like to especially thank his caregiver, Lois, for her care and faithfulness over the last several months, as well as the nurses with Carteret Health Care Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Davis. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, Davis, NC 28524.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
