Gilliam Ray Coats, 79, of Beaufort, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
The family will announce a celebration of Ray’s life, somewhere near saltwater, at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Coats of the home; son, David Christopher Coats of the Philippines; brother, Donald Cobbs of Merrimon; a niece; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Malcolm and Carra Wallace Coats; sisters, Ida Coats Lewis and Arah Lee Coats; brother, James Bolton Coats; and a nephew.
The family requests no flowers.
Memorial gifts in Ray’s name can be given to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, or online at outerbankswildlifeshelter.com, or to any local food bank to help others.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
