Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with Dr. Nate Leonard officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens, Highway 101, Beaufort.
She was the daughter of David Merrill and Ersil Willis Merrill, of Beaufort, NC. She served her community as a real estate broker and business owner for many years.
She is survived by her only daughter, Melanie Lawrence Marcotte, and husband, Paul, of Morehead City; a brother, Fred Merrill and wife, Lee, of Texas; a sister, Marilyn Weger, of Morehead City; grandchildren, Frank Galizia Jr. of New Bern, Chris Galizia and wife, Lisa, of Morehead City, Trey Lawrence, of Morehead City, Meredith Chisenhall and husband, Lonnie, of Morehead City, Riley Lawrence, of Raleigh, and Jaxon Lawrence, of Morehead City; and four great-grandchildren Christian Galizia, Cannon Chisenhall, Cutter Chisenhall, and Loftin “Rosie” Chisenhall; five nieces and nephews, Vanda Tougas of Texas, Piper Merrill of Texas, Donnie Weger of Cary, Kim Lewis of Morehead City, and Lynette Ross of Beaufort; and step-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Peyton and Jaxon Whitaker all of Morehead City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalmon Lawrence Sr.; and her son Dalmon Lawrence Jr.; and a sister, Linda Woosley, of Morehead City.
The family would like to express gratitude for all the kindness and love they have received during this time.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.