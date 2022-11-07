Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tammy Lee and Rev. Neal Salter officiating.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jimmy Salter Pake of Beaufort; son, Craig Joseph Pake and wife, Betsy of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Olive Hodgdon of Atlanta, GA; sister, Regina Pake Rose and husband, Tom of Beaufort; sister-in-law, Lee Mason Pake of Smyrna; niece, Dorla G. Pake of Emerald Isle; two nephews, Patrick Pake of Morehead City; Larry Harcar of Plantation, FL; great nephew, Chase H. Pake (Frances) of Newport; great nieces Madison K. Pake (Zack) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and Lauren M. Cruz (Alex) of San Antonio, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Tommie Pake, his brother Charles L. Pake Jr, and a nephew, Charles Walter Pake.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
