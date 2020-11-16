Mildred Garner, 85; service held

Mildred Katherine “Mickey” Garner, 85, of Cary, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Wake Med Cary Hospital in Cary.
Her graveside service was Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Dennis Goodwin.
Mickey was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Lilesville to the late James Franklin Clark and Annie Elizabeth Clark. In time, she made her way to the Crystal Coast, where she faithfully attended First Christian Church in Morehead City.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Garner and wife Linda of Cary, Eddie Garner and wife Donna of Beaufort, John Garner and wife Mona of Warminster, Pa., and James Garner and wife Hazelle of Hope Mills; brother, Danny Avery and wife Donna of Zebulon; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Levin Garner; and daughter, Julia Elizabeth Garner Gaylon.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to First Christian Church, 2210 Bridges St.,
Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
