Geraldine “Geri” Roth, 65, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 30, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Havelock Moose Lodge.
Geraldine, or “Geri” as she was affectionately known to many, was born on June 23, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Agnes Small. She worked diligently as an EKG Technician as well as being a retail manager at Marine Corps Exchange at Cherry Point, retiring in 2001. If you knew Geri, you knew that one of her most favorite enjoyments was playing Bingo. She enjoyed the game of luck, the competitiveness, and the sense of pride after a win. Geri’s special place was on the beach, sitting in the stillness, taking in the beauty and watching the waves. Geri loved her flowers and her beautiful flower garden.
She is survived by her loving husband, Greg Roth; son, Nick Gorsky; grandchildren, Kasey Farner, Baylie Farner, Madeline Gorsky, and Emma Roth; sister, Maryann Naball; brothers, Walter Small (Martha), Joseph Small (Diane); and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Farner; sisters, Catherine Moore, Rosemary McAfee; and brothers, John Small, George Small, and Robert Small.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.