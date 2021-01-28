Daniel “Danny” Deeds Russell, 70, of Bear Creek, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
He was born Nov. 29, 1950.
Danny loved to spend time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He enjoyed time on the water and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed many summer afternoons at Shell Rock Landing Boat Ramp, along with his golfcart friends from the neighborhood. He was always offering a helping hand for anyone that needed assistance. He will be truly missed. After graduating high school, he began his career as an ironworker and traveled the country on his Harley with a backpack and a tent. After living wild and free, he returned home and learned many trades, including carpentry and architectural design. He was a brilliant craftsman. He worked on numerous projects aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, he built the visitor center at Hammocks Beach State Park, the museum and town hall in Richlands, restored many historical buildings in New Bern and built many custom homes.
He is survived by wife, Imogene Russell of the home; son, John Daniel Neels Jr. of Bear Creek; daughter, Megan Deeds Russell of Jacksonville; grandchildren, John Daniel Neels III, Russell Drew Neels, Karter Charles Kay and Koral Danielle Kay; brother, David Russell of Bear Creek; sister, Amy Gupton of Bear Creek; aunt, Virgina Reavis of Bear Creek; and nieces, nephew and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles Walker and Donna Deeds Russell; and daughter, Danielle Deeds Russell.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The family respectfully asks if you would like to send flowers, send flowers that can be planted so his memory will live on forever. Donations can be made to the National Rifle Association online at nra.org or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
