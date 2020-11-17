Susan Nadine Bratcher, 66, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A graveside was Thursday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor David Harper officiating.
She is survived by her mother, Audrey Midgette of Newport; brother, Keith Bratcher and wife Betsy of Arapahoe; three nieces, Connie Mathiews and husband Lenny of Harlowe, Tammy Yaghi and husband Ash of Garner and Aimee Lesile and husband Chris of Harlowe; and great-nieces and nephews, Javier, Israel, Michael and Emanual Mathiews, Noor, Samar and Joseph Yaghi and Alivia De Oliveira and Brandon Lesile.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.