Michael Hargett, New Bern
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC.
William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level
William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday September 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
VERNON J. SCHRUM, Pine Knoll Shores
Vernon J. Schrum, 94, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Wake Med in Raleigh. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
