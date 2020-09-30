Ernest Randall “Randy” Belcher, 63, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Church of Christ in Morehead City, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Randy was born Feb. 2, 1957, in Pikeville, Ky., to the late Ernest Belcher Jr. and Oma Belcher. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a proud American who loved his country. Randy loved the Lord and was a member of Church of Christ in Morehead City, where he attended faithfully. He was a huge basketball fan and especially enjoyed cheering on his home team, the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Randy loved God, his family and his country and will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Kara Nicole Belcher of Newport; son, Derek Randall Belcher of Raleigh; brother, Gerald G. Belcher and wife Mary of Lexington, Ky.; and grandson, Jameson Glancy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Adams.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Church of Christ in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
