Bill Clare, 75, of Newport, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A memorial service for Bill is at 6 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Bill’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers fore Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken, protective masks will be offered. Help us honor the Clare family while practicing safe measures.
Bill was born and raised in New Jersey, but came to Carteret County 25 years ago, and it immediately felt like home. He worked and retired from the city of New Bern after 10 years. He never knew a stranger and was loved by all who met him. He would give the shirt off his back and help anyone in need. He loved to boat, fish and ride his Harley Davidson. His friends and family were the most important things in his life. Bill will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his daughters, Eileen Hott of Cleburne, Texas, Kathy Nash of Kingston, Okla., and Erin Clare of Wilmington; and grandchildren, Tiffany Brown, Brandon Hott and Justin Hott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Catherine Clare.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, c/o Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
