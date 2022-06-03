Christopher M. Robinson, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Christopher was born on November 7, 1965, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Ralph and Barbara “Bobbie” Robinson. Christopher was a member of Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness where he attended with his family.
He is survived by his sister, Lisa Robinson of Beaufort; brother “Ralphie” Robinson Jr., both of Beaufort; aunt, Monica Quidley of Beaufort; uncle, Grier Robinson of Beaufort; and numerous cousins.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
