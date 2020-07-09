Donald Edward Leonard, 76, of Rocky Mount, formerly of Mercedes, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He has family in Carteret County.
His service will be held at a later date in Mercedes.
Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal in 1967 during the onboard fire. His 50-year career with Snap-on Inc. began in 1970. He served his community as a leader in the Sudan Shrine Club, The Prowlers, ASA, Lions International and Rocky Mount Singles Club.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald B. Leonard and wife Diana of Scottsdale, Ariz., sister-in-law, Ruthann Leonard of Newport; niece, Tish Bernier; nephew, Lance Leonard; and grandnephews, Baron and Beaumont Bernier, all of Scottsdale, Ariz.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon H. Leonard; his mother, Bettie Leonard Warden; and his triplet brothers, David J. Leonard and Dick G. Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607.
(Paid obituary)
