Carol Marie Odum Conway, 82, of Newport, died Tuesday June 2, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home in Havelock.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maysville Cemetery with the Rev. Woody Witt officiating. She will lie in state Thursday and Friday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
She is survived by son, Wayne Conway of Richmond, Va.; daughters, Delores Shelton of Newport, Eunice Ice of Hubert and Brenda DeWalt of Newport; grandchildren; greatgrandchildren; and sister, Irene Riggs of Swansboro.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Odum; two baby brothers; and a grandson.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
